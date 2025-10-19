Spectacular performance! Nantes fans celebrate anniversary

A breathtaking display at Nantes vs Lille

In the eighth round of France's Ligue 1, Nantes hosted Lille in a clash that was electrified by a dazzling show from the home fans at the Beaujoire stadium.

The highlight of the night was the 40th anniversary celebration of the ultras group Tribune Loire. To mark this special occasion, a stunning banner was unveiled in the stands, adding a festive flair to the event.

For the record, Nantes entered the clash with Lille sitting 15th in the table. The team had only 6 points to their name, leaving them in the danger zone. So far this season, they've managed just one win in their previous seven matches.