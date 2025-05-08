Spanish prosecutors appeal court ruling acquitting Dani Alves

Former Brazil international Dani Alves was recently acquitted by a Barcelona court in a high-profile rape case. In response, Spanish prosecutors have filed an appeal, claiming judicial errors in the evaluation of evidence, according to L'Equipe.

To recap, on March 28, 2025, the Barcelona Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in the rape case involving Dani Alves. Under the original verdict, the ex-footballer was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Dani Alves has won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction after a Spanish court overturned the ruling. pic.twitter.com/nbp54ncV76 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 28, 2025

The conviction was overturned because the court deemed the prosecution's evidence insufficient and the victim's testimony unreliable. Prosecutors have now appealed, stressing that the court’s decision was “arbitrary and unfair” to the alleged victim.

👩‍⚖️ | Prosecutor appeals Dani Alves' acquittal in sexual assault case as court 'irrational'



Catalonia's High Court had overturned the rape conviction despite former Barça player was found guilty of sexual assault in Barcelona nightclub https://t.co/G171LHJ7WJ — Catalan News (@catalannews) May 7, 2025

The prosecution criticized the court for its “irrational” conclusions, highlighting discrepancies between the victim’s behavior captured on surveillance cameras and her testimony. In their appeal, prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves.

To remind, Alves was accused of raping a young woman during the night of December 30 to 31, 2022, in a VIP area of a nightclub in the Catalan capital.