Spanish club denied the right to play in the Conference League

The press office of Osasuna, a Spanish football club, announced on their official website that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has disqualified the club from participating in the Conference League.

The reason for this decision was Osasuna's involvement in a match-fixing incident during the 2013/2014 season. The club disagrees with the punishment and plans to appeal. In that season, Osasuna representatives paid Betis for their victory against Valladolid in the 37th round, as well as for their defeat against Osasuna in the 38th round. However, this measure did not help the team maintain their place in the top division.

In the recently concluded season, Osasuna finished in seventh place in the Spanish league. As a result, Athletic Bilbao may take their place in the Conference League.