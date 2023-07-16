RU RU
Spain striker agrees to move to Roma

Football news Today, 15:00
Forward Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team has agreed to move to AS Roma in Rome, according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, the 30-year-old player has agreed to the contract terms with the Italian club, which will be valid until the summer of 2027. Morata's salary at Roma will be €4.5 million per year, with an additional €500,000 in bonuses. Now the clubs need to reach an agreement. Atletico Madrid may agree to loan the player for a year with a subsequent obligation to purchase him for €12 million.

It is worth noting that Morata was convinced to join Roma by the club's head coach, Jose Mourinho. In addition, he had a conversation with Roma's Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala, with whom he played together at Juventus.

Last season, Morata played 45 matches for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. Atletico finished third in the Spanish league and will compete in the UEFA Champions League. Roma finished sixth in the Italian league and will participate in the UEFA Europa League.

