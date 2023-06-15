Spain snatched victory over Italy in the semi-finals of the League of Nations

В the semi-final match of the UEFA Nations League, the Spanish national team defeated the Italian national team with a score of 2-1 and advanced to the final.

Goals from Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno secured the victory for the Spanish team, while Ciro Immobile scored for Italy.

In the final, Spain will face Croatia.

Spain - Italy: 2-1 (1-1)

Goals: Pino, 3 - 1-0, Immobile, 11 (penalty) - 1-1, Moreno, 88 - 2-1

Spain: Unai Simón, Navas, Laporte, Le Normand, Alba, Merino (Fabian Ruiz, 74), Rodri, Pino (Fati, 74), Gavi (Canales, 68), Rodrigo (Asensio, 46), Morata (Moreno, 84).

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci (Darmian, 46), Toloi, Acerbi, Spinazzola (Dimarco, 46), Jorginho (Cristante, 61), Barella, Frattesi (Verratti, 76), Zaniolo, Immobile (Chiesa, 60).