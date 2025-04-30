Spain Coach De la Fuente Says He’d Nationalize One Argentina Star if He Could

Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente has once again expressed his admiration for Argentina striker Julián Álvarez. As reported by TyC Sports, De la Fuente told TeleMadrid’s program “Fútbol es Fútbol” that, if given the chance, he would nationalize the Manchester City forward to play for Spain.



“He’s a player I’ve always liked, for his skill, attitude, commitment, character, and because I’ve heard he’s a great person,” said De la Fuente. The admiration is not new. Back in 2023, the Spanish coach made headlines when he was the only manager to vote for Álvarez in the FIFA The Best awards, ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. At the time, he laughed off the surprise: “Why did I vote for Julián? Because I like him. I wasn’t drunk, I was completely sober.”



While the idea of Álvarez switching national teams is entirely hypothetical, De la Fuente’s comments reflect his deep respect for the Argentine forward. He even mentioned that he could only fulfill that dream if he were to coach Argentina or work with Álvarez at club level, potentially at Atlético Madrid, where the striker has been linked.



De la Fuente also shares a strong bond with Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni, having once served as his instructor during Scaloni’s coaching certification at the Spanish Football Federation. “I celebrate every Argentina win as if it were my own,” De la Fuente said, praising Scaloni’s achievements and calling him “a top coach” with a bright future.