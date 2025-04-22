South African top clubs eye Ghanaian forward Opoku

Clubs from South Africa are scouting for talent to bolster their squads across the continent, and a fitting player has already caught the attention of renowned clubs.

Details: Top clubs have turned their focus to the 25-year-old Ghanaian forward Kwame Opoku, who returned to his homeland last December and now dons the colors of Asante Kotoko.

In 13 matches in the Ghana Premier League, Opoku has netted six goals and provided one assist. It is believed that the forward's representatives see an opportunity for him to play in the big three of South African football.

This was confirmed by Opoku's agents, who stated that they are seeking opportunities for him in the South African Premier League and believe he can join the right club and offer his full potential.

Reminder: Besides his performances at home, Opoku has also played in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco.