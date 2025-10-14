Solid collaboration! Ed Sheeran takes part in Barcelona kit launch

The singer becomes part of Catalan Barcelona.

The promotion of a music album has reached a whole new level.

Details: Today, on Barcelona's official page on social network X, the club unveiled its new kit, featuring none other than renowned English musician Ed Sheeran.

On the new kit, instead of the sponsor’s name, you’ll find the title of Sheeran’s latest album, “Play.” This unique move was made possible thanks to Barcelona’s partnership with Spotify, where Sheeran boasts an incredible 92 million monthly listeners.

"The word ‘Play’ across the front of the shirt highlights the power of music to transcend boundaries and unite people. Barça is known for its youthful spirit and expressive style of play, shaped by talents nurtured in La Masia. Ed Sheeran’s love for football and Barcelona makes this collaboration all the more authentic, rooted in the belief that creativity, music, and football can inspire people both on and off the pitch." - reads Barcelona’s official statement.

FC Barcelona will also release a special edition of the popular Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify, curated by Ed Sheeran himself, featuring tracks chosen to motivate both players and fans ahead of the match.

