Smooth move. Serena Williams plays tennis holding her 1-year-old daughter

Tennis legend Serena Williams is making the most of her time with her family. The superstar shared a photo on her Instagram page showing herself on the court, playing tennis while holding her young daughter in her arms.

Read also: Bastian Schweinsteiger breaks his silence for the first time after news of divorce from Ana Ivanovic

In the snapshot, Serena is poised to strike the ball with her racquet while cradling little Adira in her other arm. She captioned the photo: “I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner 😮‍💨 Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian ⚠️caution, don’t try this at home!”

As a reminder, Serena Williams is a mother of two daughters, Olympia and Adira, whom she shares with businessman Alexis Ohanian. The couple married in 2017 after starting their relationship in 2016.

It’s worth noting that Serena Williams is a former world No. 1, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and boasts numerous WTA titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles championships.