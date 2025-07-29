RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bastian Schweinsteiger breaks his silence for the first time after news of divorce from Ana Ivanovic

Bastian Schweinsteiger breaks his silence for the first time after news of divorce from Ana Ivanovic

The German star isn’t mourning the split
Lifestyle Today, 07:04
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Bastian Schweinsteiger breaks his silence for the first time after news of divorce from Ana Ivanovic Photo: https://x.com/BSchweinsteiger / Author unknown

Former football star Bastian Schweinsteiger has spoken out publicly for the first time since the official confirmation of his separation from Ana Ivanovic. However, the ex-athlete didn’t mention the divorce at all.

Schweinsteiger posted on his Instagram page, sharing a selfie with a broad smile against a city street backdrop. He captioned the photo: “Wonderful 😎 Who knows which famous series was filmed here?”

It seems the German is in great spirits following the breakup with his wife. Moreover, there are reports that he is already dating another woman, Bulgarian Sylvia Kostadinova.

It’s worth noting that Ana Ivanovic has deleted all joint photos with Schweinsteiger from her social media, except for a single post where they are together in an advertisement. Fans speculate that the Serbian star is unable to remove it due to contractual obligations.

As a reminder, Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic had been married since 2016; the couple has three children, who are now living with their mother.

