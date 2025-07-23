Love is over. Ana Ivanovic confirms divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger

Tennis icon Ana Ivanovic and former German national football star Bastian Schweinsteiger are officially heading for divorce. Ivanovic announced the split through her attorney, Christian Schertz, in a statement to Bild.

Read also: Sinner brings back coach at the center of doping scandal

According to reports, Ivanovic confirmed the separation via her lawyer, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The attorney also demanded respect for his client’s privacy and stated that no further comments would be issued on the matter.

Life is about these beautiful core memories! pic.twitter.com/IpocSIfflD — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) September 5, 2024

Rumors about the couple’s breakup first surfaced back in April, when Bild reported that Bastian Schweinsteiger had been spotted vacationing with another woman. There were also claims that the couple had been living separately.

For context, Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic met in 2014 and tied the knot two years later. The marriage produced three children, who are currently living with their mother in Mallorca.

Incidentally, Ivanovic was recently seen attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament.