Sinner brings back coach at the center of doping scandal

Earlier this year, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner found himself embroiled in scandal after failing two doping tests in March 2024, which resulted in a three-month suspension. However, the key figures in that case are set to rejoin Sinner's team.

Details: The medical spray containing clostebol—a substance banned in sports—was purchased for Sinner by Umberto Ferrara, who has now returned as Sinner's fitness coach. Following the ITIA's allegations, Sinner parted ways with both Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, but Ferrara is making a comeback to the team.

Quote: “From this moment, Sinner once again appoints Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach. The decision was made together with the player’s management as part of preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open. Umberto has played a crucial role in Jannik’s development, and his return reflects a commitment to stability and peak performance,” reads the official statement from Sinner’s team, as reported by The Athletic.

Reminder: Before the start of Wimbledon 2025, Sinner also dismissed other members of his team—fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio, both of whom previously worked with Novak Djokovic.