Siwelele seeks help from Amakhosi. Kaizer Chiefs could assist the newcomers

Following a major squad overhaul at Kaizer Chiefs, league newcomers Siwelele could be set to bolster their ranks.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the Chiefs are looking to release several players who are not part of their plans for the 2025/26 campaign. Among those players is one that has caught Siwelele’s attention—Tebogo Potsane.

Siwelele are a fresh face in South African football, formed as a result of the merger between SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

“Most of the SuperSport United players acquired by Siwelele FC are out of contract, and the club is considering new signings. They have shown interest in Tebogo Potsane from Kaizer Chiefs. The team has already started training in Johannesburg, and it’s believed they realized they need a player like Potsane, which is why they’ve made inquiries,” an insider told Soccer Laduma.

According to the source, the 31-year-old former Royal AM winger joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 on a three-year deal running until June 30, 2026. However, since his arrival, he hasn’t featured as often as he would have liked for the Glamour Boys, making him a prime candidate to leave the club.

