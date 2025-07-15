RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Siwelele seeks help from Amakhosi. Kaizer Chiefs could assist the newcomers

Siwelele seeks help from Amakhosi. Kaizer Chiefs could assist the newcomers

Siwelele hopes to find loyalty in the eyes of the Chiefs' management
Football news Today, 07:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Siwelele seeks help from Amakhosi. Kaizer Chiefs could assist the newcomers https://x.com/Soccer_Laduma

Following a major squad overhaul at Kaizer Chiefs, league newcomers Siwelele could be set to bolster their ranks.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the Chiefs are looking to release several players who are not part of their plans for the 2025/26 campaign. Among those players is one that has caught Siwelele’s attention—Tebogo Potsane.

Siwelele are a fresh face in South African football, formed as a result of the merger between SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

“Most of the SuperSport United players acquired by Siwelele FC are out of contract, and the club is considering new signings. They have shown interest in Tebogo Potsane from Kaizer Chiefs. The team has already started training in Johannesburg, and it’s believed they realized they need a player like Potsane, which is why they’ve made inquiries,” an insider told Soccer Laduma.

According to the source, the 31-year-old former Royal AM winger joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 on a three-year deal running until June 30, 2026. However, since his arrival, he hasn’t featured as often as he would have liked for the Glamour Boys, making him a prime candidate to leave the club.

Reminder: Confirmed: SuperSport United have been sold to Bloemfontein Celtic owner

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
SuperSport United SuperSport United Schedule SuperSport United News SuperSport United Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Lifestyle 01 july 2025, 10:45 Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans 2 - 0 Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
2
Zalgiris Vilnius
0
120’ + 3
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
93’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
74’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
45’ + 2
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
45’ + 2
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football Today Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Football 16 july 2025 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores