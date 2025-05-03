Singo on the Market? Monaco Set to Entertain Summer Bids

Wilfried Singo’s time at AS Monaco could be coming to an end. According to L’Équipe, the Ligue 1 side would be willing to part ways with the Ivorian right-back if an appealing offer arrives during the upcoming transfer window.

Monaco Open to Offers

Despite being under contract until 2028, the 24-year-old’s future is uncertain. The management of Monaco seems eager to sell, particularly in light of the growing interest from elsewhere. With 32 appearances in all competitions this season, Singo has been a reliable performer, tallying three goals and three assists.

Rising Stock After AFCON Glory

Singo's market value skyrocketed when he played a crucial part in Ivory Coast's successful 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign. He is known for his defensive discipline and explosive quickness on the counter. His performances on home soil further cemented his reputation as one of Africa’s top full-backs.

🚨 Wilfried Singo dispose d’un bon de sortie en vue d’un transfert cet été.



🗞️ @lequipe pic.twitter.com/7KDQwEnbSM — Lig'ASM 🇲🇨 (@LigASM_) April 29, 2025

Interest from Europe

Clubs from Italy and Germany are reportedly monitoring his situation closely. As the summer window approaches, all eyes will be on who makes the first move to secure Singo’s signature.