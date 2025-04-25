RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "Showing a blatant and obvious dislike". Real Madrid have released an official statement

"Showing a blatant and obvious dislike". Real Madrid have released an official statement

Football news Today, 14:14
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid releases official statement amid evident hostility Getty Images

Just a day before the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, emotions are running high, and the Madrid club has issued an official statement.

Details: Real Madrid stated that the comments circulated in the media regarding the video material from the club's channel, Real Madrid TV, demonstrate an evident and clear hostility from the referees towards the Madrid club.

Quote: "Real Madrid considers the public statements made today by the referees appointed for the Copa del Rey final, which will take place tomorrow, April 26, 2025, to be unacceptable.

These statements, which coincidentally focus on media video materials defending freedom of speech, such as Real Madrid TV, and intentionally released 24 hours before the match against one of the final's participants, once again demonstrate an evident and clear hostility and animosity from these referees towards Real Madrid.

Even more peculiar are the statements made in a threatening tone with hints of refereeing unity, which are used to announce supposed measures or actions, which do not align with the principles of fairness, objectivity, and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event attracting the attention of hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Given the seriousness of the situation, Real Madrid hopes that those responsible for the RFEF and the refereeing body will take appropriate steps and necessary measures to protect the prestige of the institutions they represent," the club's statement reads.

Reminder: A segment aired on Real Madrid's club channel accused Bengoetxea of making a mistake during an away derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea shared the difficulties his son faces due to his father's profession. According to him, the boy is bullied at school by peers.

Real attempted to replace the referees for this match by appealing to the Royal Football Federation. However, the request was denied. The Madrid club decided to respond by canceling all official events.

