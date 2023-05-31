Shevchenko and Zinchenko will play in a charity match

Ukrainian soccer stars Andriy Shevchenko and Alexander Zinchenko will play in a charity match in England.

According to the BBC, celebrities and the best modern soccer players will take part in a friendly game.

Teams will play in yellow and blue uniforms, and their squads will be announced closer to the date of the game, which will be held on August 5 at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Recall that Shevchenko currently remains out of work, while Zinchenko played 27 matches for Arsenal in the APL and scored one goal.