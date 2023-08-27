RU RU NG NG
Main News Sheffield Utd vs Man City 1:2. Top highlights

Football news Today, 17:17
Sheffield Utd - Man City 1:2. Highlights Photo: FC Man City / Autor Unknown

Manchester City became the only team in the English Premier League, which won three matches in the first three rounds of the new season. In Sheffield, the “citizens” had the hardest time: in the first half, Haland did not score a penalty, and his team managed the winning goal only in the 88th minute, when on the tasle was the result 1:1. Josep Guardiola's side is already top of the Premier League.

After three rounds, Manchester City is leading the English Premier League: the “citizens” have nine points. Sheffield United have lost their previous three matches this season and are currently bottom of the table.

Watch on Dailysports for a video of the goals and an overview of all the highlights of the game.

Sheffield United 1:2 Manchester City
Goals: Bogle 85 - Haland 63, Rodrigo 88

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
