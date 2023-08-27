RU RU NG NG
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute

В the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Manchester City secured a victory over Sheffield United in an away match. The match took place at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

The guests had a chance to take the lead in the 37th minute, but Erling Haaland failed to convert a penalty kick. In the middle of the second half, Haaland opened the scoring with an assist from Jack Grealish. In the 85th minute, Jadon Bogle equalized for Sheffield United. In the final moments of the match, the victory for Manchester City was sealed with a goal by Rodrigo Hernández, assisted by Phil Foden.

With nine points, Manchester City moved to the first position in the English Premier League standings. Sheffield United, with no points, remained in 17th place.

Sheffield United 1 - 2 Manchester City (0 - 0, 1 - 2)
Goals: 0 - 1 (63') Haaland, 1 - 1 (85') Bogle, 1 - 2 (88') Rodrigo.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock (Bogle, 71), Robinson, Egan, Ampadu, Osborn (Larusi, 17), Norwood (Basham, 80), Hammill, Vinicius, Traore, Osula (McBurnie, 71).

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Aké, Rúben Dias, Guardiola, Kovacic (Foden, 86), Grealish, B. Silva, Rodrigo, Haaland, Álvarez.

Yellow cards: Baldock (45), Osula (59), Vinicius (77), Egan (83).

