Football news Today, 03:00
Sheffield United bought English talent for 21 million euros Photo: Sheffield United website/Unknown

The press service of Sheffield United has announced on their official website the signing of central forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa in Birmingham and the England U21 national team.

Sheffield United paid €21.55 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old Archer is a product of Aston Villa's academy. He has been playing for the main squad of the Birmingham club since the summer of 2021. He has played a total of 14 matches for the club in all competitions and scored four goals. In the second half of the previous season, Archer was on loan at Middlesbrough. He played 23 matches for the club, scored 11 goals, and provided six assists.

Sheffield United secured promotion to the English Premier League at the end of the previous season. In the current season, the team had an unsuccessful start, suffering defeats in matches against Crystal Palace (0:1) and Nottingham Forest (1:2). As a result, the club currently occupies the 17th position in the league table.

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
