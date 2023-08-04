RU RU
Football news Today, 07:34
Shakhtar severely punished goalkeeper Trubin for wanting to leave the club

Shakhtar Donetsk's management has excluded the goalkeeper of the Ukrainian national team, Anatolii Trubin, from the main squad, as reported by Calciomercato.

According to the source, this decision was made because the goalkeeper refused to extend his contract, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024. Trubin wants to move to Inter Milan either in the current summer transfer window or as a free agent after one more year. Due to this situation, he was not included in the team's squad for the match of the 2nd round of the Ukrainian Championship against Veres (1-1).

Previously, it was reported that Shakhtar Donetsk wanted to receive at least 15 million euros for Trubin, but Inter Milan is not willing to pay such an amount.

Trubin, 21 years old, is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's academy. He has played 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He also managed 39 clean sheets in those matches. His contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has appeared in seven matches for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
