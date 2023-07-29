Shakhtar named a new price for goalkeeper Trubin, who wants to buy Inter

Shakhtar Donetsk has set a new price for the Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, who is of interest to Inter Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club wants to receive €15 million for the player, with additional millions in bonuses. However, Inter Milan is not willing to pay such a sum, as Trubin's contract with the Donetsk club expires in the summer of 2024. Therefore, in a year, Trubin could potentially move to another club for free.

Previously, it was reported that Inter Milan is close to purchasing the 33-year-old goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team, Yann Sommer, for a transfer fee of €4 million, excluding bonuses.

The 21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth academy. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept 39 clean sheets in 39 matches. Trubin's contract with Shakhtar Donetsk is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has appeared in seven matches for the Ukrainian national team and conceded 12 goals.