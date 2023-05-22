"Shakhtar" is considering the possibility of selling their primary goalkeeper

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" may sell their main goalkeeper, Anatolii Trubin, during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Viktor Vatsko's tweet.

According to the source, the player has refused to extend his contract with the club, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. As a result, the club is considering the option of selling the goalkeeper in order to receive some financial compensation.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Trubin has played 36 matches for "Shakhtar" across all competitions, conceding 40 goals.

