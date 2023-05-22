Allegri has commented on his future at Juventus

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has stated that he intends to continue coaching the Turin club in the upcoming season.

"I have a two-year contract with Juventus, so with 100% certainty, I will stay at the club. That's my decision. However, I cannot decide for the club's management," Allegri said, as quoted by Goal.

It should be noted that under Allegri's guidance, Juventus currently occupies second place in Serie A, and in the Europa League, they were eliminated in the semifinals, losing to Sevilla (1-1, 1-2).