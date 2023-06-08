"Shakhtar" has threatened to take legal action against "Tottenham"

The general director of Shakhtar Donetsk, Sergiy Palkin, has stated that the club may take legal action against London-based Tottenham Hotspur if Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon moves to Tottenham without the payment of compensation.

"I spoke with Manor and offered him to return to Ukraine. I told him that he could play in the Champions League. But Solomon doesn't want to come back. I think he will stay in England. But if he moves to Tottenham, we will go to court. We paid a lot of money for him to join another club for free? It's unfair to Shakhtar," Palkin said, as quoted by ESPN.

In the current season, 23-year-old Solomon is playing on loan at Fulham. He has made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored five goals. His contract with Shakhtar Donetsk is valid until December 31, 2023.