Main News Shakhtar called Tottenham the amount for midfielder Solomon

Football news Today, 05:45
Photo: Instagram Manor Solomon / Author unknown

According to The Athletic, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" has demanded €6.5 million from London's "Tottenham Hotspur" for the transfer of Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon.

As per the information from the source, the English club is reluctant to pay the specified amount, so "Tottenham" offered the management of "Shakhtar" a percentage of the potential future transfer fee of the player. However, this option does not satisfy the Donetsk club. Currently, negotiations between the two clubs will continue.

It's worth noting that Solomon utilized FIFA's rule and terminated his contract with the Ukrainian club, which was initially valid until December 31, 2023. As a result, the 23-year-old midfielder moved to the English club on a free transfer. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Solomon has been playing for "Shakhtar" since 2019 when he transferred to the Ukrainian club in January 2019 from "Maccabi" (Petah Tikva) for a transfer fee of €6 million. He has played a total of 106 matches for the Donetsk club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists. With "Shakhtar," he became the champion of Ukraine twice in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons, won the Ukrainian Cup once in the 2018/2019 season, and also lifted the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021.

Since 2018, Solomon has been playing for the Israeli national team. He has made 35 appearances for the Israeli squad, scoring seven goals, providing nine assists, and receiving two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
