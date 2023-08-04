Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender

The press service of FC Shakhtar Donetsk announced on their official website the transfer of Ukrainian defender Dmitry Chygrynskiy from the Greek club "Ionikos Nikea."

The player has joined the Ukrainian club as a free agent and has signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

The 36-year-old Chygrynskiy previously played for Shakhtar from 2002 to 2009, and then he moved to Barcelona for 25 million euros. After a year, the defender returned to Shakhtar, and the transfer fee amounted to 15 million euros. His second period with the Donetsk club lasted until 2015. In total, he played 189 matches for Shakhtar in all competitions, scored 16 goals, and provided two assists. He also played for "Karpaty," "Metalurh" (Zaporizhzhia), "Dnipro," and AEK.

Chygrynskiy is a six-time champion of Ukraine (2005/06, 2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14), a champion of Spain (2009/10), a champion of Greece (2017/18), a four-time winner of the Ukrainian Cup (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13), a two-time winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup (2008, 2013), a winner of the FIFA Club World Cup (2009), and also holds the UEFA Cup (2008/09).

Chygrynskiy represented the Ukrainian national team from 2007 to 2011. He played 29 matches for the national team, did not score any goals, provided one assist, and received two yellow cards.