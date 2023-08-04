RU RU
Main News Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender

Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender

Football news Today, 10:33
Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender Photo: Shakhtar website / Author unknown

The press service of FC Shakhtar Donetsk announced on their official website the transfer of Ukrainian defender Dmitry Chygrynskiy from the Greek club "Ionikos Nikea."

The player has joined the Ukrainian club as a free agent and has signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

The 36-year-old Chygrynskiy previously played for Shakhtar from 2002 to 2009, and then he moved to Barcelona for 25 million euros. After a year, the defender returned to Shakhtar, and the transfer fee amounted to 15 million euros. His second period with the Donetsk club lasted until 2015. In total, he played 189 matches for Shakhtar in all competitions, scored 16 goals, and provided two assists. He also played for "Karpaty," "Metalurh" (Zaporizhzhia), "Dnipro," and AEK.

Chygrynskiy is a six-time champion of Ukraine (2005/06, 2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14), a champion of Spain (2009/10), a champion of Greece (2017/18), a four-time winner of the Ukrainian Cup (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13), a two-time winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup (2008, 2013), a winner of the FIFA Club World Cup (2009), and also holds the UEFA Cup (2008/09).

Chygrynskiy represented the Ukrainian national team from 2007 to 2011. He played 29 matches for the national team, did not score any goals, provided one assist, and received two yellow cards.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Barcelona Premier League Ukraine LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:30 Juventus name new team captain Football news Today, 10:55 Real Madrid refused to sell Ukrainian Lunin to another La Liga club Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern offer over €100m for England striker Football news Today, 10:33 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m Football news Today, 08:20 Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season Football news Today, 07:55 Tottenham are close to signing a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 07:42 Ajax could sign Juventus legend Football news Today, 07:34 Shakhtar severely punished goalkeeper Trubin for wanting to leave the club Football news Today, 07:30 Former Real Madrid striker retires from 21-year career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Holstein vs Greuther Furth 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023