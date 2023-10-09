RU RU NG NG
Seville contemplates Marcelino for the position of head coach

Seville is considering Marcelino's candidacy for the position of head coach of their team, as reported by Relevo.

According to several sources, initial contacts have already taken place between the club and the 58-year-old Spaniard. However, the parties are far from reaching an agreement. On one hand, Marcelino is motivated to return to coaching in Spain, but on the other hand, he has doubts about the reliability of Sevilla's project and is not entirely convinced that taking charge of the team mid-season is the right move.

Torral is not the only coach being considered by the management. The shortlist also includes Xavi Garcia and Marcelo Gallardo, but both coaches would prefer to work with the team starting from preseason to have more time and opportunities to instill their style.

Marcelino previously led Sevilla from the summer of 2011 to February 2012. During that time, the team secured 9 victories, played to 9 draws, and suffered 9 losses. At the time of his departure, Sevilla was in the 11th position in the league, had been eliminated from the national cup, and did not participate in European competitions, as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League in August 2011 against Hannover.

It is worth noting that on Sunday, October 8th, Sevilla made the decision to dismiss Jose Luis Mendilibar from the position of head coach. The decision came after unsatisfactory results at the beginning of the season.

