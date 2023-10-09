Sevilla sacked head coach

Spanish Sevilla have decided to fire Jose Luis Mendilibar as head coach.

The specialist lost his position after unsatisfactory results at the start of the season.

The coach's resignation was announced following a meeting of the Spanish club's management committee, which took place on Sunday.

Sevilla thanks the Basque coach for his significant contribution to winning the seventh Europa League in the club's history. The club wishes José Luis Mendilibar good luck in the future,” the club’s press service said.

José Luis Mendilibar worked with Sevilla for 28 official matches. In the current 2023/2024 season, under his leadership, the team won two victories, drew five times and suffered four defeats in all tournaments.

After nine rounds, Sevilla is in 16th place in the Spanish Championship standings with eight points.

Last season, under the leadership of Mendilibar, the team suffered only three defeats in La Liga and the Europa League. Moreover, the coach led Sevilla to victory in the European Cup.