Sevilla have extended the contract with the main midfielder

The press office of Sevilla has announced on the official website the contract extension of Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj.

The new agreement between the 31-year-old player and the Spanish club will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Gudelj joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Guangzhou Evergrande as a free agent. He has played a total of 163 matches in all competitions for Sevilla, scoring four goals and providing one assist.