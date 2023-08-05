Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder

Sevilla's press service announced on their official website the signing of defensive midfielder Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Swiss national team.

The Spanish club paid €10 million for the player, and the sum could increase further with additional bonuses. Sow has signed a contract with Sevilla that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Previously, it was reported that Sevilla is willing to sell several key players due to financial issues.

Gbamin Sow, 26 years old, has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2019, having transferred from Young Boys in Switzerland. The transfer fee amounted to €14 million. He has played a total of 160 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists.

Sow has been representing the Swiss national team since 2018. He has played 38 matches for the Swiss team, not scoring any goals but providing two assists. Additionally, he received two yellow cards during his international appearances.