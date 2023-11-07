Arsenal - Sevilla: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

On Wednesday, November 8th, the UEFA Champions League resumes its action. Arsenal will host Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium in the context of the fourth round.

In the previous encounter, the "Gunners" narrowly triumphed over Sevilla in an away match, securing a 2-1 victory. Furthermore, Arsenal dominated PSV (4-0) in the first round of the Champions League, but rather surprisingly, Mikel Arteta's team suffered a 1-2 defeat to Lorient. Currently, the Londoners lead Group B with a tally of six points. Sevilla has yet to secure a victory in this edition of the Champions League. They have played to two draws in matches against Lorient (1-1) and PSV (2-2) and, of course, succumbed to Arsenal (1-2).

Dailysports.net has compiled information for you on where to watch the match in various countries around the world. It should be noted that the match commences at 21:00 Central European Time.