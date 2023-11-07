RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Arsenal - Sevilla: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Arsenal - Sevilla: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Yesterday, 13:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Arsenal - Sevilla: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Arsenal - Sevilla: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

On Wednesday, November 8th, the UEFA Champions League resumes its action. Arsenal will host Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium in the context of the fourth round.

In the previous encounter, the "Gunners" narrowly triumphed over Sevilla in an away match, securing a 2-1 victory. Furthermore, Arsenal dominated PSV (4-0) in the first round of the Champions League, but rather surprisingly, Mikel Arteta's team suffered a 1-2 defeat to Lorient. Currently, the Londoners lead Group B with a tally of six points. Sevilla has yet to secure a victory in this edition of the Champions League. They have played to two draws in matches against Lorient (1-1) and PSV (2-2) and, of course, succumbed to Arsenal (1-2).

Dailysports.net has compiled information for you on where to watch the match in various countries around the world. It should be noted that the match commences at 21:00 Central European Time.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports
  • United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Sevilla Champions League
Popular news
Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites
Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house
Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future
Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:04 Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023