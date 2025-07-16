Several clubs have shown interest in Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has fallen out of Chelsea's starting lineup, and it seems the London club is ready to part ways with their striker.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, several clubs are already actively pursuing the Senegalese forward. His departure from Chelsea is now a real possibility.

A deal with AC Milan is currently off the table—the asking price is too high, and negotiations are not expected to continue. Premier League clubs are making their first moves.

Incidentally, the 22-year-old Ukrainian national team defender and Bournemouth player has ruled out a possible move to France's Ligue 1. Sources say Parisian management failed to secure a discount on Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth's board.

Reminder: London’s Chelsea have made an official offer to Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato. Chelsea tabled a €40 million bid, but the Amsterdam club dismissed the offer as laughable and set the price at €60 million.