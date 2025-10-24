Serious battle! Inter enters the race for Nico Paz. Offer already on the table

The Milan club is ready to act without hesitation.

A fierce battle has erupted around 21-year-old Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Details: According to TYC Sports, Inter Milan is preparing an offer of around €60 million for the 21-year-old Como playmaker Nico Paz.

The Inter coaching staff are reportedly thrilled with Paz's dynamic performances and are eager to bring the player into their squad.

However, things are not so simple for the Nerazzurri. In addition to two Premier League rivals—Arsenal and Chelsea—who are also keen to land Nico, the main contender for the young Argentine remains Real Madrid. The Spanish giants hold a buy-back option for just €8 million, a figure that might not satisfy Como given the multi-million euro offers from other clubs.

This season, Paz has played 8 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. His market value is estimated at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

