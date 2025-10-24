ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Serious battle! Inter enters the race for Nico Paz. Offer already on the table

Serious battle! Inter enters the race for Nico Paz. Offer already on the table

The Milan club is ready to act without hesitation.
Transfer news Today, 06:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nico Paz of Como 1907 celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Serie A match Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

A fierce battle has erupted around 21-year-old Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Details: According to TYC Sports, Inter Milan is preparing an offer of around €60 million for the 21-year-old Como playmaker Nico Paz.

The Inter coaching staff are reportedly thrilled with Paz's dynamic performances and are eager to bring the player into their squad.

However, things are not so simple for the Nerazzurri. In addition to two Premier League rivals—Arsenal and Chelsea—who are also keen to land Nico, the main contender for the young Argentine remains Real Madrid. The Spanish giants hold a buy-back option for just €8 million, a figure that might not satisfy Como given the multi-million euro offers from other clubs.

This season, Paz has played 8 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. His market value is estimated at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz

Related teams and leagues
Como Como Schedule Como News Como Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Related Team News
Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz Football news Yesterday, 03:54 Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets his 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else Football news 21 oct 2025, 16:23 Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else
Doesn't hide his desire to return. Real plan to bring back Nico Paz in winter Football news 19 oct 2025, 15:53 Doesn't hide his desire to return. Real plan to bring back Nico Paz in winter
Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – the player is in no hurry to leave the Milan club Transfer news 18 oct 2025, 03:32 Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – but the player is in no rush to leave the Milan club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores