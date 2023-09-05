Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches

If TV offers are not improved, Serie A will launch its own video platform to broadcast matches, according to Reuters.

Serie A will create its own video platform to broadcast live matches if broadcasters competing for TV rights do not improve their bids, the head of Italy's top soccer league has said. Show licenses are a major source of income for teams such as Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The league has now delayed a decision until Oct. 15 because the offers are lower than expected. Clubs want to receive more than they currently have. Serie A earns around €930 million per season from the sale of its rights in Italy, with DAZN taking the lion's share. They want more than one billion a year starting in the 2024-2025 season.

Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo has said that the current offers do not suit the league, so they will not even be considered. He emphasized that they have the structure to offer matches directly to the audience. Serie A previously held talks with DAZN, Sky Italia and MediaForEurope (MFEB.MI) to try to improve bids from broadcasters.