Serie A has announced the best footballer of the October

Today, 14:53
Steven Perez
Serie A has named Lautaro Martinez as the best footballer for the month of October.

Over the past month, Lautaro Martinez played in three matches and scored two goals. The Argentine forward distinguished himself in games against Bologna and Torino.

Inter Milan's striker, Lautaro Martinez, shared his thoughts on a potential transfer to Real Madrid. He expressed his commitment to Inter with both his head and heart. He and his family are well in Milan, and he wants to continue winning trophies with the club.

In July 2018, Lautaro moved to Inter Milan for €22.7 million, signing a 5-year contract. He made his debut in Serie A against Sassuolo, and on September 29, in a match against Cagliari, Martinez scored his first goal for Inter. In his debut season with Nerazzurri, he played 27 matches in the domestic league.

