Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3
This weekend will see the final round before the international break for national team games in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Three main battles await us at once: on Friday, Roma will meet with Milan; on Saturday, Napoli will host Lazio at home; and on Sunday, Inter expects a match against Fiorentina. We also pay attention to Juventus, which is expected to leave for Empoli.
Time - SET
Serie A. Matchday 3
01.09
18:30 Sassuolo - Verona 3:1
20:45 Roma - Milan 1:2
02.09
18:30 Bologna - Cagliari
18:30 Udinese - Frosinone
20:45 Atalanta - Monza
20:45 Napoli - Lazio
03.09
18:30 Inter - Fiorentina
18:30 Torino - Genoa
20:45 Empoli - Juventus
20:45 Lecce - Salernitana
Serie A. Tournament table
Serie A. Matchday 4
16.09
15:00 Juventus - Lazio
18:00 Inter - Milan
20:45 Genoa - Napoli
17.09
12:30 Cagliari - Udinese
15:00 Monza - Lecce
15:00 Frosinone - Sassuolo
18:00 Fiorentina - Atalanta
20:45 Roma - Empoli
18.09
18:30 Salernitana - Torino
20:45 Verona - Bologna