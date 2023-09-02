Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3

This weekend will see the final round before the international break for national team games in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Three main battles await us at once: on Friday, Roma will meet with Milan; on Saturday, Napoli will host Lazio at home; and on Sunday, Inter expects a match against Fiorentina. We also pay attention to Juventus, which is expected to leave for Empoli.

Time - SET

Serie A. Matchday 3

01.09

18:30 Sassuolo - Verona 3:1

20:45 Roma - Milan 1:2

02.09

18:30 Bologna - Cagliari

18:30 Udinese - Frosinone

20:45 Atalanta - Monza

20:45 Napoli - Lazio

03.09

18:30 Inter - Fiorentina

18:30 Torino - Genoa

20:45 Empoli - Juventus

20:45 Lecce - Salernitana

Serie A. Tournament table

Serie A. Matchday 4

16.09

15:00 Juventus - Lazio

18:00 Inter - Milan

20:45 Genoa - Napoli

17.09

12:30 Cagliari - Udinese

15:00 Monza - Lecce

15:00 Frosinone - Sassuolo

18:00 Fiorentina - Atalanta

20:45 Roma - Empoli