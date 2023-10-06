Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results
This weekend marks the last round of Serie A matches before the international break for national team games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Fans can look forward to several exciting matches, including Napoli vs. Fiorentina, Lazio vs. Atalanta, and the Turin derby between Torino and Juventus.
Here are the fixtures (CET):
Serie A Matchday 8:
06.10
- Empoli vs. Udinese at 19:30
- Lecce" vs. "Sassuolo at 21:45
07.10
- Inter Milan vs. Bologna at 16:00
- Juventus vs. Torino at 19:00
- Genoa vs. Milan at 21:45
08.10
- Monza vs. Salernitana at 13:30
- Lazio vs. Atalanta at 16:00
- Frosinone vs. Verona at 16:00
- Cagliari vs. Roma at 19:00
- Napoli vs. Fiorentina at 21:45
Serie A standings are also available.
Serie A Matchday 9
21.10
- Verona vs. Napoli at 15:00
- Torino vs. Inter at 18:00
- Sassuolo vs. Lazio at 20:45
22.10
- Roma vs. Monza at 12:30
- Bologna vs. Frosinone at 15:00
- Salernitana vs. Cagliari at 15:00
- Atalanta vs. Genoa at 18:00
- Milan vs. Juventus at 20:45
23.10
- Udinese vs. Lecce at 18:30
- Fiorentina vs. Empoli at 20:45
