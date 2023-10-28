Serhou Guirassy’s contract specifies a ridiculous amount of compensation

In the contract of Stuttgart's forward Serhou Guirassy, there is an interesting clause. According to the insider Fabrizio Romano, the contract contains a release clause of only 17.5 million euros. This means that the Guinean forward could change clubs as early as this winter. It is noted that many potential buyers would be interested in acquiring Guirassy for such a low amount.

It's worth adding that the 27-year-old player has been breaking scoring records in the Bundesliga this season. He has already scored 14 goals in just 8 Bundesliga matches, and he also has 1 goal in the DFB-Pokal.

Recall that Stuttgart paid 9 million euros to French club Rennes for Guirassy after his loan period ended. Since then, Serhou has played 37 games in Stuttgart's shirt, scoring 29 goals and providing 4 assists. It's important to note that the forward had previous Bundesliga experience, playing for Koln from 2016 to 2018.

Transfermarkt currently values Guirassy at 40 million euros. If the player continues to score at the same rate, his value is likely to increase.