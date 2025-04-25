Serena Williams dazzles in elegant dress at TIME100 Gala in New York

Tennis legend Serena Williams, in an elegant outfit, attended the TIME100 Gala yesterday in New York. The athlete herself shared this on her Instagram page.

She shared photos and videos from the event with her followers, showcasing her stunning form-fitting black dress, perfectly complemented by black shoes and black mesh gloves.

The ceremony took place at the Jazz at Lincoln Center concert hall and was attended by many celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Blake Lively, Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran, and other popular stars.

The event is the second part of a two-day celebration for tastemakers, change leaders, and talents who have been included in the TIME100 list, which identifies the hundred most influential people in the world at the moment.

It is worth noting that Serena Williams was previously included in this list and was featured on the cover of TIME magazine, where she also gave a large interview. In it, she shared her future plans and mentioned her desire to have another child.