Serena Williams reveals behind-the-scenes of her TIME magazine cover shoot

Tennis legend Serena Williams unveiled the details of her cover shoot for TIME magazine. The athlete shared the corresponding video on her Instagram page.

The video shows Serena posing in front of the cameras for the cover photos.

It should be noted that Williams graced the cover of TIME as she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the magazine. The athlete also gave an interview to the publication, where she talked about her children, business ventures, and tennis career, and reminisced about her participation in rapper Kendrick Lamar's halftime show during the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Serena Williams has been involved in various projects since stepping off the tennis court. Among other things, she founded her own cosmetics company, became the owner of a golf team and a WNBA team, and will be the executive producer of a tennis series for the Netflix streaming platform.

Additionally, the legendary tennis player is thriving in her personal life: she is married to Alexis Ohanian and together they are raising two daughters.