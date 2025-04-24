Alcaraz to miss Madrid Open due to muscle injury

The 2025 Madrid Open will proceed without the world's third-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, following the tournament in Barcelona.

Details: Marca reports that in the final of the Catalonia tournament against Holger Rune, the Spaniard experienced discomfort in the adductor muscle of his right leg, which required him to seek physiotherapy in order to continue the match.

Afterwards, he awaited the results of medical examinations to assess the extent of the injury, which ultimately prevented him from competing in the Madrid tournament. Alcaraz will now focus on preparing for the French Open.

There is a possibility that the world's third-ranked player may compete in the Rome tournament, which precedes Roland Garros, but such a decision would be considered risky.

Reminder: At the Barcelona tournament, Alcaraz lost both sets to Rune: 6-7 (8) and 2-6. In the 2nd round in Madrid, the world's third-ranked player was set to face the winner of the match between Zizou Bergs and Yoshihito Nishioka.