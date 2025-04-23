Carlos Alcaraz might miss the Madrid Masters

Today marks the start of one of the most prestigious tournaments on the ATP World Tour – the Madrid Masters. However, the tournament might proceed without one of its favorites.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, the participation of world number three Carlos Alcaraz is in serious doubt.

In the final of the Barcelona tournament, which ended in a defeat to Holger Rune, Alcaraz felt muscle pain in his thigh.

Currently, Alcaraz and his coaches have yet to decide whether he should take to the court in Madrid. They are leaning towards giving him a rest before Roland Garros.

In the 2nd round of Madrid, Alcaraz is set to play against the winner of the match between Zizou Bergs and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Reminder: It was previously reported that a ceremony honoring tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be held at Roland Garros