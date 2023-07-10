Serb Milinkovic-Savic will move to an unexpected club

Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio and the Serbian national team will move to Al-Hilal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the 28-year-old player for €40 million. The player himself has been offered a financially rewarding contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Milinković-Savić has been playing for Lazio since 2015. He joined the Italian club from Genk for a transfer fee of €12 million. In total, Milinković-Savić has played 341 matches for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. With the Rome-based club, the midfielder won the Coppa Italia in the 2018/2019 season and also became the winner of the Supercoppa Italiana twice in 2017 and 2019.

Since 2017, Milinković-Savić has been playing for the Serbian national team. He has played a total of 43 matches for the Serbian national team, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.