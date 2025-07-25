Sekhukhune United signs Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards

The squad rejuvenation is in full swing.

Details: Today, Sekhukhune United officially announced on their X page the signing of 25-year-old central defender Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed for now, but reports confirm the contract is set for one year with an option to extend.

This is not Sekhukhune’s first move in the current transfer window, signaling the club’s serious ambitions for the upcoming season.

🚨NEW SIGNING🚨



Tsepo Matsimbi has put pen to paper with SEKHUKHUNE UNITED FC✍️.



The defender hails from Muninginisi village, outside Giyani in Limpopo. He joins us from BLACK LEOPARDS FC



All the best, "Majoko"!



🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe#BabinaNokoPreSeason#Betway2025_26Loading pic.twitter.com/Rk5fHuTIaO — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) July 25, 2025

