Sekhukhune United signs Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards
The club's defense receives a major boost.
Football news Today, 08:08Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/SekhukhuneFc
The squad rejuvenation is in full swing.
Details: Today, Sekhukhune United officially announced on their X page the signing of 25-year-old central defender Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards.
The transfer fee remains undisclosed for now, but reports confirm the contract is set for one year with an option to extend.
This is not Sekhukhune’s first move in the current transfer window, signaling the club’s serious ambitions for the upcoming season.
Reminder: Unexpected move: Young Africans set to loan Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli
