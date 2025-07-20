Unexpected move: Young Africans set to loan Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli

Sekhukhune United striker Andy Boyeli appears poised for a club switch, with reports from iDiski Times indicating the forward is set to join Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Tanzanian club has confirmed they are close to finalizing a one-year loan deal for Boyeli, with an option to buy at the end of the spell. Sekhukhune is open to the Congolese player's departure, especially following the return of Wanderboy Makhubu and squad reinforcements in Spivey Mhlangu and Bradley Grobler.

To recall, Boyeli joined Sekhukhune from Zambian side Power Dynamos at the start of last season and quickly made an impression, netting 6 goals in 27 appearances.