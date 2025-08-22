Second youth! Nemanja Matić moves to Sassuolo

The deal is expected to be finalized any minute now.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, legendary Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić will become a player for Italian side Sassuolo next week.

Reports indicate that Matić will sign a one-year contract as a free agent, with an option to extend for a further season.

Matić already has Serie A experience, having played for AS Roma in the 2023–24 season before moving to French side Rennes. His most recent club was French outfit Lyon, where he made 37 appearances last season, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

According to respected portal Transfermarkt, Matić is valued at 2 million euros.

