On August 22, in the third round of the Championship, Derby and Bristol City will go head-to-head. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Derby

The Rams can hardly be proud of their season’s start, as after two rounds the team is yet to earn a single point. Last season, they barely managed to avoid relegation, and once again Derby find themselves among the league’s underdogs.

In the opening round, they suffered a frustrating away defeat to Stoke City—despite taking the lead in the 60th minute, the Rams ultimately lost 1-3, conceding twice in stoppage time. Their home game against Coventry turned into a real shootout: the first half ended 2-2, Derby pulled ahead early in the second half, but then collapsed between the 72nd and 79th minutes, conceding three goals in a disastrous spell and falling 3-5. It seems fitness is an issue, with the team fading in the closing stages.

Bristol City

The Robins had a shot at Premier League promotion last season, reaching the play-offs, but suffered heavy defeats to Sheffield United in the semi-finals—losing both legs 0-3. This campaign has started on a much brighter note, with four points taken from their opening two fixtures.

They kicked things off with a stunning 4-1 away win over Sheffield United, avenging their play-off disappointment. In round two, they couldn’t break down Charlton at home, settling for a 0-0 draw in a fairly even contest—a result that reflected the game. Bristol City are now among the early frontrunners and will no doubt be pushing for a top-six finish again.

Probable lineups

Derby : Videll Zetterstrom, Sanderson, Batt, Clark, Nyambe, Thompson, Ozo, Elder, Adams, Jackson, Morris.

Bristol City: Vitek, Tenner, Vyner, Atkinson, MacCrory, Knight, Randall, Hirakawa, Twine, Mehmeti, Rees.

Match facts

In six of the last seven head-to-head meetings, the home side has come out on top.

Both teams are averaging two goals per game in this Championship campaign.

Odds for the match are: Home win – 2.67, Draw – 3.1, Away win – 2.71.

H2H

Last season, both sides won their home fixtures—Derby claimed a 3-0 victory, while Bristol City responded with a 1-0 win.

Prediction

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a favorite in this tie: Derby have home advantage, but Bristol City are in better early-season form. I expect an intriguing, hard-fought encounter, where the outcome could swing either way, depending on how clinical the teams are in front of goal. My recommended bet is both teams to score.