Scandal! Brazilian Ronaldo spotted leaving restaurant intoxicated

Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who currently serves as president of Spanish club Valladolid, has found himself embroiled in scandal after being caught on camera visibly intoxicated. Footage of the inebriated Brazilian exiting a restaurant was posted on the Facebook page of Mundo Deportivo.

The footage, captured by journalists, clearly shows the former football star heavily under the influence and in need of assistance to descend the restaurant stairs and make his way to a car. Reports suggest the video was filmed on Saturday night outside a well-known restaurant in Madrid.

It's worth noting that this news has sparked outrage among Valladolid supporters, who are already deeply dissatisfied with Ronaldo's presidency at their club. Fans are also angered by the fact that the Brazilian rarely attends matches at the stadium, despite being the club's owner.

In protest, fans expressed their frustration during the match against Barcelona, throwing fake banknotes featuring Ronaldo's image from the stands.

To make matters worse, Valladolid's current season has been nothing short of disastrous: the team sits at the bottom of La Liga in 20th place and has already lost any hope of retaining its top-flight status in Spanish football.