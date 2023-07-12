RU RU
Main News Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal buy Serie A star

Football news Today, 16:55
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal buy Serie A star Photo: Al-Hilal website/Author unknown

The press service of Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Sergei Milinković-Savić from Lazio and the Serbian national team.

The Saudi club has paid €40 million for the 28-year-old player. The parties have signed a multi-million euro contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Milinković-Savić has been playing for Lazio since 2015, having transferred from Genk in Belgium. The transfer fee amounted to €12 million. In total, the midfielder has played 341 matches for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists. With the Rome-based club, Milinković-Savić won the Coppa Italia in the 2018/2019 season and also lifted the Supercoppa Italiana trophy twice in 2017 and 2019.

Since 2017, Milinković-Savić has been representing the Serbian national team. He has played 43 matches for the Serbian national team, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists, while receiving four yellow cards.

Al-Hilal finished third in the Saudi Arabian league last season, earning them a spot in the Asian Champions League.

