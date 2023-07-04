EN RU
Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli reach deal for Liverpool legend

Football news Today, 16:30
Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli reach deal for Liverpool legend Photo: Instagram Roberto Firmino / Author unknown

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia, journalist Ben Jacobs reports on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club agreed with the player to sign a contract until the summer of 2026. The Brazilian is a free agent, so he will transfer to a new club for free.

The 31-year-old Firmino's last club was Liverpool, for which he played from 2015 to 2023. In total, he played 362 matches for the English club in all competitions, scored 111 goals and gave 79 assists. Previously played for Figueirense and Hoffenheim. He made 55 appearances for Brazil, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists. Champion of England, winner of the FA Cup, winner of the FA Super Cup, winner of the UEFA Champions League, winner of the UEFA Super Cup, winner of the English Football League Cup, winner of the Club World Cup, winner of the America's Cup in 2019.

Last season, Al-Ahly took first place in the first division of the Saudi Arabian championship. Thanks to this, the club won the right to play next season in the elite division.

